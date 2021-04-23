Ohanaeze decries "indiscriminate, massive" arrests of Igbo youths by Army | Ripples Nigeria

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has lamented what it says, is the unfair treatment being meted to its youth by the authorities.

According to the Igbo socio-political group, men of the Nigerian Army had embarked on what it called indiscriminate and massive arrests of Igbo youths.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Ohanaeze President, Prof. George Obiozor, on Thursday.

Obiozor condemned “the arrest of any Igbo in the guise of membership of a terrorist organization unless there is sufficient evidence of crime or unlawful possession of firearms.”

He also called on the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru “to urgently stop the wave of arrests before it gives impetus to the proposal by the United Kingdom Visas and Immigration (UKVI) to offer asylum to persons who actively and openly support IPOB and likely to be at risk of arrest or detention, and ill-treatment which is likely to amount to persecution.”

