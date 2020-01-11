Ohanaeze decries taxing of travelers by policemen carrying POS

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Friday decried the taxing of travellers in the Southeast by POS bearing policemen.

The group, in a statement by its President General, Nnia Nwodo, also commended governors of the Southwest for creating the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), also known as Amotekun.

Nwodo, who said travellers in the Southeast are being forced to make transfers on highways, in a statement by his media adviser, Emeka Attamah, noted that the people of Southwest showed courage in creating Amotekun.

He said: “Our Army and Air Force are commanded by officers who should have retired according to establishment laws.

“In the South East mere travelling on the highways attracts an illegal tax to law enforcement agencies sometimes carrying POS machines to exploit cashless travellers who are forced to make transfers to private accounts. Who can resign his private security to this kind of arrangement?

“Can you run a federation where the federating units cannot control their domestic security?

“If a president, in violation of our immigration laws and extant treaties governing the movement of persons in our sub-region and continent, orders all Africans including Boko Haram recruits to come freely into our country without screening won’t you be scared that everywhere is now a war front!

“I salute the South West governors. Nobody needs to tell any Nigerian today that your security is in your own hands!”

