Ohanaeze disowns reports of ‘ethnic cleansing’ over Emefiele’s arrest

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, on Sunday, issued a disclaimer regarding an earlier report over “ethnic cleansing” in the aftermath of Godwin Emefiele’s arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was arrested by DSS operatives, soon after he was suspended by President Bola Tinubu.

The disclaimer was contained in a statement issued by the President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

This was in response to a report issued by one Mazi Chima Uzor who alleged that Emefiele’s suspension did not follow due process, adding that the decision was part of the current administration’s deliberate efforts aimed at alienating the Igbos from public offices.

“We view the development as clearly part of the new administration’s scheme of ethnic cleansing of the Igbos from public offices.

“This is nothing but a witch hunting directed at the Igbos for no other reason other than they dared to oppose the new administration in the last general elections,” Uzor had alleged.

However, Iwuanyanwu, in his response titled “Disclaimer — Mazi Chima Uzor”, revealed that Uzor’s claim was “false in its entirety”, and that he is an imposter who does not represent Ohanaeze.

Read Also: ‘Unguarded and concocted’ – IPOB denies setting ablaze ex- Ohanaeze chief, George Obiozor’s house

The Ohanaeze President General noted, “Mazi Chima Uzor is an Impersonator and unknown to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. 2. There is no office for National Interest Matters in Ohanaeze Ndidigbo Worldwide.

“Ohanaeze has no intension whatsoever to interfere with investigations by the DSS or other security agents of the Country.

“Ohanaeze also has no intention whatsoever to interfere with the disciplinary actions by the Government on officials of the Government.

“Individuals have a right to go to Court and when the Court of Law proves the individual innocent and Ohanaeze is convinced that the individual is innocent, Ohanaeze will take every step necessary to assist the individual. In the Other hand, if the individual is guilty, the Ohanaeze will be unable to assist.

“The case of Mazi Chima Uzor is a matter of criminal impersonation. By this disclaimer, we are requesting the security agents to treat this matter as a very serious criminal case.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now