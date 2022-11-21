Politics
Ohanaeze endorses Obi, says it’s Igbo’s turn to be president
Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, says it has officially endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, for the 2023 general elections.
The group, in a statement released on Sunday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, said it decided to settle for the former Anambra State governor as it is the turn of the Igbos to produce the next Nigerian president.
In the statement titled, ‘2023: On SMBLF Position We Stand,’ Ohanaeze noted that Obi has “filled what could have been a sad gap if he had not been on the ballot as well as representing the “Nigerian conscience, moral probity, generational hope, redemption epiphany, and above all, the Igbo collective unconscious.”
READ ALSO:Ohanaeze, Igbo elders, Sultan, Zulum, others insist on Nigeria’s unity, condemn secession
“In the first place, going by the principles of zoning and rotation of power in Nigeria, which have been in existence since 1999, it is the turn of the South East of Nigeria to produce the president in 2023,” the statement said while giving reasons why it has settled for Obi.
“Second, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has canvassed to various eminent persons in Nigeria, seeking their support for the presidency in the South East come 2023. We are delighted by the responses from various groups and highly placed patriotic Nigerians.
“Third, Ohanaeze works in collaboration with the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), comprising the Afenifere, PANDEF, the Middle Belt Leaders and Ohanaeze Ndigbo which is led by elder statesman, Chief E. K. Clarke.
“The group, in its quest for Nigerian unity, peace, and sustainable national development, has endorsed Mr Peter Obi as its candidate for the 2023 general elections.
“On the other hand, Ohanaeze brought a commodity to the market, and now the world is clamouring for it. We are rather excited, happy, and fulfilled that Nigeria is now in full possession of the commodity.
“Ohanaeze Ndigbo is endorsing Obi not only based on equity and justice but also on merit, competence, a track record of accomplishments, and the veritable ideas that Obi espouses for a better Nigeria.
“People use the Obi phenomenon to express dissatisfaction with the status quo. It is a revolt against injustice, poverty, unemployment, corruption, and all other forms of vicious circles that have become the trademark of Nigeria. In other words, every revolution is a structural change,” the group said.
