Ohanaeze faction drags Obiozor to court, wants him stopped from parading self as president

A faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has described the election of Professor George Obiozor as the association’s president as illegal and dragged him to court.

The Ohanaeze faction led by Uche Okwukwu, in an application filed on January 14 before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Bwari, Abuja, is praying that Obiozor be restrained from parading himself as the president-general of the apex Igbo socio-political association.

Obiozor is a former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Israel and Cyprus.

He was recently declared the winner of the election held in Owerri, Imo State organised by the John Nnia Nwodo-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

But, the Okwukwu faction, in a motion on notice, FCT/HC/BIU/M/14/21, brought against Obiozor and the Incorporated Trustees of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, wants the former ambassador, his proxies or any other restrained from parading himself as president of Ohanaeze pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Chief Uche Okwukwu and Prince Richard Ozuobu are the 1st and 2nd claimants respectively in the suit while the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Incorporated Trustees of Ohanaeze Ndigbo are the 1st and 2nd defendants.

The claimants said Obiozor was a product of an illegal election held in Owerri on January 10, 2021, hence, the court should restrain him, agents and servants from further holding or summoning any meeting whatsoever of Ohanaeze Ndigbo without consultation with the secretary general as the constitution demands.

They sought in their originating summons an interpretations of articles 10, 11, 14 and 21 of the constitution of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, brought pursuant to Order 2 Rules 1, 3 and 4 of the Federal High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (Civil Procedure) Rules 2018 and Section 6(6B) of the 1999 Constitution.

The matter has been fixed for hearing on January 21, 2021.

