Ohanaeze faction kicks against IPOB’s sit-at-home declaration over Kanu’s detention
A faction of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has kicked against the move by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to observe a sit-at-home every Monday, starting on August 9, 2021, until its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is released.
According to the group, the planned move by IPOB could worsen the economic situation in the South-East region.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that IPOB on Friday, declared every Monday, effective August 9, a sit-at-home day (Ghost Monday), to press for Kanu’s release.
The IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, had in a statement released in Awka, Anambra State threatened ‘huge consequences’ for anyone found flouting the ‘order’.
READ ALSO: IPOB declares sit-at-home every Monday, until Kanu is released
However, the Ohanaeze faction in a statement by its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, called for the South-East governors to be consulted, with other stakeholders including traditional rulers and market administrators to know the consequences of the sit-at-home orders in the past, and the best strategies to free Kanu.
“It’s not in the best interest of Ndigbo to add more salt to injuries. There are better options that IPOB can use to push for the release of Nnamdi Kanu without inflicting hardships on Ndigbo through sitting at home.IPOB should review their stance and see the bigger pictures of the discomforts and suffering of Igbos and adjust the sit-at-home from once a week to once a month,” Isiguzoro said.
Ripples Nigeria reported that Kanu was recently repatriated from abroad by the Nigerian government after jumping bail in 2017, and is currently facing trial for treason and other related charges.
