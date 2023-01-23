Ohanaeze faction places $50,000 bounty on Simon Ekpa, calls for his immediate arrest

A faction of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has placed a $50,000 bounty on Simon Ekpa, the self-styled disciple of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, over his (Ekpa’s) renewed sit-at-home order in the South-East.

The Finland-based Ekpa who is the leader of a breakaway Biafra group, IPOB-Auto Pilot, had, last week, ordered a new sit-at-home regime every Monday across the region but the factional Ohanaeze, in a statement on Monday, urged the people to disregard such orders.

In the statement issued by the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the group declared Ekpa the number one enemy of the Igbo nation who is hiding in a foreign country while doing everything possible to destabilise the region.

“Ndigbo has placed a bounty reward of $50,000 for anyone who has useful information on how Simon Ekpa will be apprehended for his extradition and prosecution in Nigeria, to answer to the law of the land over his criminalities, incitement of violent killings, and, burning of public properties in the name of self-determination,” the group said.

“Ndigbo should know that Simon Ekpa will never return to Southeast again in the future and Igbo residents in Finland who had earlier disowned his actions and activities should aid the Nigerian Government and INTERPOL to arrest Simon Ekpa in other to stabilise the southeast and rescue the zone from the nefarious activities of his gang members masquerading as biafra agitators, who are interested in killing people and burning the public buildings.

“The tasks to preserve and rescue the Southeast should begin with the help of all Igbos in the diaspora and at home, to assist in the arrest of the worsening security challenges, dwindling of the economic and social activities caused by Ekpa’s rantings and illegal sit-at-home.

“Ndigbo has declared Simon Ifeanyi Njoku Ekpa on this day 23rd of January, 2023, as the number one adversary and enemy of Ndigbo, who Ndigbo had caught sight of in the last 200 years.”

