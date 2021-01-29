Ohanaeze hails Buhari on new service chiefs, but faults exclusion of S-East

The apex Igbo Sociocultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the South-East geopolitical zone in the appointment of service chiefs.

Though the group praised the President on the appointment of new service chiefs, it nevertheless expressed disappointment that the South-East was left out.

The group stated this in a statement by its President-General, Prof. George Obiozor, adding that appointment of the Service chiefs would go a long way to “reassure Nigerians that the President is determined to contain and control the nation’s security problems with fresh ideas and strategies.”

The statement reads in part: “We particularly thank the President for the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, a tested General and a gentleman.

“However, Mr President, one way of ensuring compliance with the Federal character provision of the Constitution is to observe the distribution of important and vital offices of the Federal Government in accordance with the zonal structure.

“Mr. President, particularly in the area of the security architecture of the country, the Southeast zone which was conspicuously absent in your first term has now again not been included so far in your recent appointment of service chiefs.

“Ohanaeze hopes and believes that the President in continuation of appointments in this sector will consider the Southeast.

“We wish President Buhari a successful second term with peace and security for the country and prosperity for the people of Nigeria.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that President Buhari on Tuesday announced the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor as Chief of Defence Staff; Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru as Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo as Chief of Naval Staff and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao as Chief of Air Staff after the ‘resignation’ of the former service chiefs.

