Ohanaeze insists on 2023 Igbo Presidency | Ripples Nigeria

The political permutations for the 2023 presidential elections is set to be interesting as the apex Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze, reiterated calls for the zoning of the presidency to the south-East region.

This was contained in a statement issued by the President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, in Abuja on Monday.

Obiozor revealed that Igbo leaders were already reaching out to political actors from other parts of the country to achieve the aspiration.

He said Nigerians would overwhelmingly support a president from the South East as it was the turn of the region.

Speaking in response to a statement by Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark’s who stated that the South East should produce the president in 2023 in the interest of fairness and justice, the Ohanaeze leader urged the region to put its house in order to actualise that dream.

“We have been consulting and the result of our consultation is producing results. A leader from the South South, Edwin Clark has come out to say that the South East should produce the next president in 2023.

“That means we are working and consulting. We are calling on all major political parties to zone the presidency to the South East. That’s the right thing to do. Anywhere in Nigeria or across the world, you must find an Igbo man. It means we are the only tribe supporting one Nigeria.

“People always say that Igbo don’t speak with one voice. The Igbo man or woman can’t speak with one voice, we accommodate everyone. It is the duty of the leaders to articulate these various voices and ensure that we present a common position. That is what we will do in 2023.”

On security situation in the South East, the Ohanaeze leader lamented that the region which hitherto was the safest in the country, had suddenly become a hotbed for insurgency. He attributed the upsurge to moves by the region to produce the next president in 2023.

He said the apex Igbo body would support any security architecture that would guarantee the safety of the region urging that the security of the region must not be compromised.

