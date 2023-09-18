Ohanaeze insists on Igbo Day celebration, says no conflict with security summit 

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has dismissed insinuations of a conflict between the Igbo Day celebration slated to hold on the 28th and 29th of September, 2023 and the South-East Summit on Security and Economy, also slated for the same days.

The group in a statement on Monday by its President General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said the Igbo Day Celebration would hold as scheduled in Enugu.

The statement reads: “Attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been drawn to some misinformation capable of generating confusion regarding the concurrent hosting of Igbo Day 2023 and the South East Summit on Security and Economy. It has, therefore, become necessary to make the following clarifications for the avoidance of doubt.

“On the 28 and 29th of September, 2023, Ndigbo and the people of the Southeast geo-political zone will host two very important events in Owerri and Enugu, concurrently.

“The events are Southeast Summit on Security and Economy, and Igbo Day 2023. Both events are very dear to Ndigbo and the South East geo-political zone. That is why we have decided to host both events concurrently to ensure massive attendance by our people.

“Accordingly, the programmes for both events have been structured to accommodate the schedules of our governors and our eminent sons and daughters who are travelling from far and near to attend the events.

“On September 28, “all of us will be in Owerri for the first day of the Summit, which starts at 10 a.m. By 4 pm the same day, the first programme of Igbo Day 2023, a public lecture, will be held at the Old Governors Lodge, Enugu.”

Iwuanyanwu further stated that “The Summit will continue in Owerri on Friday the 29th with breakaway sessions on security, economy, and related issues by only invited stakeholders, professionals, technocrats, and experts. While on the same 29th the grand finale of Igbo Day 2023 will continue in Enugu for all other Igbo sons and daughters.”

While noting that September 29 is of historical significance to Ndigbo and is sacrosanct for the Igbo Day Celebration, Iwuayanwu explained that the Governors of the South East, who are the hosts of both events, are working hand in hand with the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide for the success of both events.

“We are in full agreement and concord to host both events concurrently and not on two different dates to ensure massive attendance by our people. We are taking advantage of the closeness of our states to one another in the South East to host these two important events concurrently. Every state in the South East is within two hours’ driving distance from each other. That is strong evidence of our common History, destiny and oneness, which these two events are re-enforcing.

“It is, therefore, my pleasure to welcome all our invited sons and daughters, in-laws, friends and partners to both the South East Summit on Security and Economy and Igbo Day 2023 on the 28th and 29th of September, 2023”, he explained.

