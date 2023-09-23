Ohanaeze laments, says unknown gunmen, security agents have turned South-East into a ‘killing field’

The Igbo sociocultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has denounced the murder of security personnel and subsequent burning of homes and places of business in Imo State.

The group lamented that actions of both the unknown gunmen and reprisals by security agencies had turned the region into a killing field.

Both instances were deemed undesirable by Ndigbo Worldwide by Ohanaeze in a statement released on Friday and signed by the organization’s president general, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Iwuanyanwu urged the Federal Government and military authorities in Nigeria to find individuals responsible for both attacks, stating that such behaviour was abhorrent and shouldn’t be permitted.

He lamented that the bloodletting in the South-East being perpetuated by both state and non-state actors had turned the region to a killing field.

He stated, “My heart bleeds over the sad events in Igboland where Igbo were for the first time killing fellow Igbo. I am equally very distressed by the rate at which the Nigerian security operatives are killed, not only in Igboland but all over the country.

“Worse still is the suspected reprisal, where innocent Igbo sons and daughters from Mbano in Imo State have found their lives and means of livelihood completely destroyed. This situation is completely unacceptable to me. I condemn it in strong terms.”

Iwuanyanwu added, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo is right now undertaking a total transformation of Igboland. By this transformation, more job opportunities will be created in Igboland for school leavers and infrastructure for businessmen and women.

“Meanwhile, I wish to on behalf of all Igbo worldwide to express our deep sympathy to the families of the security agents who were gruesomely murdered. We also sympathise with our people in Mbano, Imo State, whose shops and houses were destroyed during the reprisal.

