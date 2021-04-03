Ohanaeze Ndigbo speaks on Ebonyi killings | Ripples Nigeria

The Igbo Socio-Cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has bemoaned the killing of Igbos in Ebonyi State by suspected terrorists.

According to the group, the Ndigbo would not tolerate the unjust killing of its people.

The Professor George Obiozor-led Ohanaeze described the killings as “senseless and gruesome,” and added that the reaction of the Igbo youths “is a natural reflex”.

This call was contained in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia. The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, also said it owes it a duty to condemn violence anywhere in Nigeria.

Nonetheless, it warned that “the Igbo cannot fold their arms while being massacred. The Igbo love for peace is not in doubt but will not allow persons or groups to take undue advantage of the Igbo discipline, fortitude, hospitality, and decent civilization.”

