Ohanaeze president-general, George Obiozor, dies

George Obiozor, the President-General of the Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, is dead.

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday night in Owerri.

Obiozor, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United States, emerged as the president-general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo on January 10, 2021.

The group had on Tuesday dismissed reports of its president’s death.

The statement read: “On behalf of the Government and people of Imo State, I, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Executive Governor of Imo State, sorrowfully announce the passage of a great Son of Imo State and Nigeria, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor.

“A renowned academic, an exceptional diplomat, a statesman, and a tenacious patriot, Prof George Obiozor passed on recently after a brief illness.

“The death of this foremost Igbo leader and former Nigeria’s ambassador to the United States and the State of Israel is a big loss to Imo State, the South-East, and entire Nigeria.

“I have no doubt that both Nigeria and the international community will miss his profound intellectual contributions and wise counsel on national and global issues.”

