Ohanaeze reaches out to imprisoned Kanu, Ekpa in diaspora for peace summit

Apex Igbo-socio-cultural body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has confirmed that it has invited the detained leader of the proscribed Igbo secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, and the controversial leader of splinter group, IPOB-Auto-Pilot, Simon Ekpa, to be present at the group’s 2023 peace summit.

Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elders Council, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri on Thursday, said Ohanaeze would appeal to the Federal Government to release Kanu for the summit, while an invitation would be extended to the Finland-based Ekpa, to come back home to join in the peace summit.

Iwuanyanwu said it was imperative for the two agitators to be part of the summit if peace is to be achieved in the South-East ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“In the past few months, I have watched with deep grief the amount of innocent blood being shed in South-East and other parts of Nigeria,” the elder statesman said.

“Properties belonging to governments and individuals have been unwantedly destroyed. This situation has caused me considerable pain and concern.

“After many sleepless nights, I decided to take the liberty of my position as the chairman of, the Elders’ Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to call an emergency meeting of the Ohanaeze council of elders.

“At the meeting, the security situation of the South-East was very critically examined. Elders expressed concern over the deteriorating security and social and economic conditions in the zone.

“Many school leavers including graduates spend so many years looking for employment without success. Many businesses have collapsed due to a lack of infrastructure such as power. The elders resolved that the solution to this problem does not lie in bloodshed.

“For the first time in our history, we witnessed Igbos killing innocent Igbos for no just cause. When we recall that Igbos lost over two million people during the civil war, I see no reason why we should shed more blood in Igboland. I plead with our people to allow peace to reign by ensuring that the elections in the South-East are peaceful.

“The elders believe that the solution to this is not by killing or bloodshed but in peaceful discussions and negotiations.

“The elders therefore unanimously resolved to hold a peace summit. The peace summit will allow the youths to air their grievances and I promise on behalf of the council of elders to resolve the opportunity to air their lives grievances and I promise on behalf of the council of elders to resolve the problems to the best of my ability.

“We are going to appeal to the federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu to participate in the peace summit. And we will invite Simon Ekpa, to be part of the peace summit. We are calling on those groups issuing sit-at-home orders against the election to withdraw them.

“We are assuring them that their grievances will be resolved. We are calling for a ceasefire. They should come to the peace summit and we will resolve all their problems,” Iwuanyanwu added.

