Ohanaeze reacts to alleged killing of Igbo youths in Rivers community

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has decried the alleged killing of Igbo youths by the Nigeria Military in Oyigbo, Rivers, State.

It said the development was threatening the cordial relationship existing between the Igbo and Rivers State as well as the entire South-South.

The social media was saturated with photos and videos showing soldiers allegedly subjecting some Igbo youths in Oyigbo to inhuman and degrading treatment. Some of them are said to have been killed.

The development apparently followed attacks on security operatives during the EndSARS protest crisis, which Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike blamed on members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

A police station was set ablaze while some security operatives were reportedly killed as a result of the attack.

In a statement in response to the alleged maltreatment of Igbo youths, the President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, regretted the reports from Oyigbo.

In the statement entitled ‘The degenerating situation in Oyigbo, Port Harcourt’, Nwodo said:

“Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide is seriously disturbed about the degenerating situation in Oyigbo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“The misdemeanour of some rampaging youths of both the South-South and South-East origin, and the inciting, mindless and provocative statement that was made from abroad by the leader of IPOB, which inflamed passions on all sides, has landed us in a regrettable situation.

“Pictures on the social media portray very inhuman and degrading treatment meted to innocent Igbo in Oyigbo.

“Ohaneze regrets that the friendly and cordial relationship, which existed between the Igbo and our kit and kin in Rivers State is threatened by this development.

“So also is the threat to our solidarity with PANDEF and the entire people of the South-South region of Nigeria.

“We are in consultation with the chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, Dave Umahi, who has kindly volunteered to arrange a meeting between us, Igbo leaders, and the Governor of Rivers State to arrest further drift of this dangerous development.

“Innocent Igbo in Rivers State, who are caught in between this sad development and whose lives and livelihood are threatened by it are assured that help is on the way and that Igbo leaders will never abandon them.”

