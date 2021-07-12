Ohanaeze sets up legal team to monitor Kanu’s trial

The Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has set up a legal team to monitor the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

Ohanaeze made the decision during its National Executive Committee meeting held at the weekend in Enugu.

According to a communique issued at the end of the meeting and made available to journalists by the spokesman of Ohanaeze, Alex Ogbonnia, the apex Igbo body said it was observing with keen interest the recent re-arraignment and consequent trial of their son, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The communique stated that although Ohanaeze was not against Kanu’s trial, he should be tried within the ambit of the laws of the country and in line with global best practices.

Read also: There will be war if anything happens to Father Mbaka, Ohanaeze youths warn DSS

“That as part of our avowed determination to ensure the fair trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we have constituted a legal team led by the national legal adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and eminent Igbo leaders to monitor the legal proceedings, throughout the trial,” the communique read.

The group also stated that it was in support of the Southern Governor’s Forum’s decision on anti-open grazing, restructuring, rotation of the president of Nigeria to the South in 2023 as well as the proposed 5 per cent share of the Petroleum Industries Bill (PIB).

Join the conversation

Opinions