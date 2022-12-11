Ohanaeze tasks South-East govs to end sit-at-home threats

The Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has implored the South-East governors to end the sit-at-home ‘order’ forced on residents by separatist agitators in the region.

The organisation bemoaned the damage the order was wrecking in the economy and lives.

Some unidentified gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order had recently killed four persons at two locations on Owerri-Okigwe Road in Imo State while two expatriates who were supervising the ongoing construction of phase two in the area were kidnapped.

In an interview with journalists on Saturday the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Chiedozie Ogbonnia, advised governors in the region to prioritise the welfare of the people in the area and end the activities of the “freedom fighters”.

According to him, the agitators of the Biafra nation were going about their activities not minding the negative impact on the people they claimed they were fighting for.

He said, “This is the first time I am seeing freedom fighters or whatever facing the barrel of the gun inwards, crippling the economy and destroying people. What is going on is very strange. Some of them think that by chanting, ‘Biafra Biafra,’ they will become Ojukwu. Unfortunately, they don’t know how we got here.

“I don’t understand how somebody can wake up from his house and begin to chant Biafra. It is nonsense. Anyone who wants Biafra should let us discuss for us to know whether we are embarking on it or not. This Biafra has created problems for us in the South-East.”

Ogbonnia said, “It is crippling the South-East economy, creating militancy and also unnecessary restiveness among the youth. It’s painful that somebody can wake up to begin to broadcast a sit-at-home (order). We condemn it vehemently and we ask that people should go about their businesses. The government of the South-East should rise to the occasion and ensure that citizens and businesses are protected.

