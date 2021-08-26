Ohanaeze threatens to ban Uzodinma over alleged withdrawal from agreement on open grazing

The apex South-East socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has threatened to ban the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, from the organization over alleged withdrawal from the Southern governors’ plan to stop open grazing in the region.

The group’s Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, stated this in a statement on Thursday night.

The statement read: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide had warned the Governor of Imo State on the dangers of withdrawal from the ban on open grazing initiated by the Forum of Southern Governors, as the Imo Governor, Senator Hope Uzodima had attracted a scourge of hatred, plagues, and curses on his government and Ndigbo will declare him #1 Enemy of Ndigbo since the last 200 years.

“Our suspicion had been reinforced with the continued absence of Governor Hope Uzodinma in the meetings of Southern Governors in Asaba and Lagos, which was intentional and premeditated to ambush the resolutions of the Southern Governors, and he will never escape the venom of Ndigbo, as he will surely taste the retribution of God and wrath of the people as a confirm saboteur and this will serve as a warning to any Igbo Governor that will follow such decision will never escape the malevolence and venomous actions of the people.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo admonished Governor Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma to show repentance and rescind the decision to pull out from the ban on open grazing from 1st September 2021. He cannot afford to face the consequences of this decision, Uzodinma is now the tool our detractors are using to destabilize Southern Nigeria, but if he continues, he will be excommunicated from any Igbo gathering and ceremonies from 1st September 2021.”

