Ohanaeze warns INEC against manipulation of election results

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against tampering with the results of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The group made the call in a statement titled: “Nigerians have spoken,” and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, on Sunday.

The Ohanaeze insisted that the INEC must not indulge in any form of electoral manipulation that would scuttle the wishes of the people.

The Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, and other leaders of the party had raised alarm on alleged plots to manipulate the election results in different polling units across the country.

The statement reads “Prof. Yakubu is reminded that Nigerians went into this election based on his assurances that the deployment of BVAS by INEC was a perfect antidote to electoral malpractices in Nigeria.

“It will therefore be very unfortunate if what is going on across Nigeria is allowed to continue. It is a betrayal of trust which the millions of Nigerians will surely revolt against.

“The Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, MFR expresses immense delight that the youths of Nigeria walked their talk by voting for Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed of the Labour Party, overwhelmingly across the country.

“Going by the results so far released, Nigerians have fully expressed their delight for a quantum leap from the asphyxiating ocean of darkness and want an inspiring gravy train of light and prosperity.

“It is most regrettable that some agents of darkness are bent on using INEC to test the will of Nigerians.

“Peter Obi has often insisted that the Almighty God is only using him as a vessel to rescue and lift Nigeria from its current tailspin. In other words, the victory is yours and must be defended by all.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari and the International community to prevail on Mahmood Yakubu not to lend hand to the thickening Frankenstein monster that first devours its creator by respecting the will of the people. Nigerians have spoken.”

