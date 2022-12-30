Ohanaeze youth reveal PDP game-plan against G5 governors

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, the youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation,says Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is leading other governors in the G5 to their political doom and extinction.

The group also revealed what it said the People’s Democratic Party may do to fight back against the aggrieved governors to prevent them using the party’s structure in their respective states for the opposition.

The Ohanaeze Youths in a statement on Friday, advised the two South-East Governors in the group, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia States respectively, to end their political romance with Wike as it could lead to their political oblivion.

The statement issued by the National President of the group, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said the two governors who are running for political positions in their respective states in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would do themselves great injustice by endorsing a candidate of another political party.

“Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State is an asset we will need in the Senate as he has the experience needed to attract federal presence to the state,” the statement said.

“However, should Wike lure him, Okezie Ikpeazu and others into endorsing another presidential candidate, it could backfire and cost him the ticket. It will be a political doom.

“We have it on good authority that the PDP national leadership has concluded plans not just to expel the governors from the party, but to dissolve their state executives.

“This should not be taken for granted as it would totally destabilise them and come with huge and avoidable electoral loss.

“What happened to the AD in 2003 should be a lesson to the governors, when the party endorsed then President Obasanjo of the PDP and the AD ended up losing every other position,” it added.

The Ohanaeze Youths statement reiterated that Governor Wike was fighting a personal war and using the other governors as his backup, stressing that “if the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar had chosen him as running mate, we wouldn’t have been hearing ‘Ayu must go’.

“Suffice it to say that Wike is only nursing personal anger and frustration against Atiku and the two South-East governors who are with him should think deeply about it.

“The Rivers governor is not running for election and stands to lose nothing, unlike the other governors who are on the ballot. They should immediately end their romance with Wike.”

