Ohanaeze youths ask Nigerian govt to drop charges against IPOB leader, Kanu

Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has called on the Federal Government to drop the amended charges against the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, and settle the case outside the court.

The group’s National President, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, in a statement in Owerri on Tuesday, said the cases between the Nigerian Government, Kanu, and the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho could lead the country to the path of peace if handled diplomatically and tactically.

However, he noted that “if the Federal Government insists on heating the polity of the quest for secession in Nigeria through legal means,” it could lead the country into destruction.

He attributed the escalation of the problem to the poor treatment meted out to Kanu by the government beginning from the time of Ralph Uwazurike up until date.

“The demand for self-determination among Igbo is evidence of how they (Igbos) are being treated in Nigeria since the end of the Nigeria- Biafra civil war. The colossal failure of southeast leaders from governors, senators, House of Representatives members, ministers, House of Assembly members and other political leaders in the zone contributed to the economic decay which raised the demand of the young generation to seek the actualization of the State of Biafra started by Dim Ikemba Odimegwu Ojukwu in 1967,” Igboayaka said.

He urged the Federal Government to adopt dialogue and negotiation between the leadership of all pro-Biafra groups, stressing the need to release all the Biafran activists in detention, starting from Nnamdi Kanu and Benjamin Onwuka.

“Nigeria government should follow the path of dialogue and negotiation in dealing with pro-Biafrans to avoid violent reactions from other groups, there are more Igbo young men more controversial on the issue of Biafra restoration than Nnamdi Kanu,” he added.

The group claimed that 15 members of MASSOB, a pro-Biafra group, had been laying waste in Anambra and Awka prisons for 13 years, among whom was a pregnant woman, Mrs Onyedika Orji whom the group claimed gave birth in the prison.

“Since the year 2000, there are many members of MASSOB in Nigeria prisons, in Anambra and Awka prison about 15 members of MASSOB are still in prison since 13 years,” the group added.

The group identified the MASSOB members as Miss Okwudili Bassey who was 18 years when her unjust arrest took place, Uche Idikaigbo, Micheal Okezie, Uchenna Nicholas, Peter Igbokwe, Ikechukwu Aghara, Chima Asor, and Chinweike Irondi. Others are Sabastine Amadi, Casmir Odakara, Ojemba Anyanwu, Eni Kalu, Ndubuisi Okam, Ikechukwu Chinwem, Emmanuel Orji, Chukwuma Kalu, Chidiebere Chikwem and Mmaduabuchi Asika.”

