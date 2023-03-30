Ohanaeze youths beg APC to zone Senate presidency to S’East, S’South

The youth wing of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has pleaded with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to zone the presidency of the 10th Senate to the South-East or the South-South geopolitical regions in the spirit of equity and fairness.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide who made the appeal in Enugu on Thursday, in a statement by its National President, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said the two regions have capable hands and ranking Senators in the Upper Chamber who can handle the position effectively and make the incoming administration all encompassing.

“There are ranking Senators from both zones with enough leadership experience to provide a robust and dynamic leadership for the 10th Senate,” Nnabuike said.

“We urge the APC leadership and the senators-elect to look the way of the two zones in making this choice.”

