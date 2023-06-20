Politics
Ohanaeze youths hail Tinubu for appointing Igbo as one of service chiefs
The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, on Tuesday, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing an Igbo son as one of the Service Chiefs, saying good things are ahead.
According to the group, with the appointment, Tinubu has good plans for the country and would carry everyone along.
Ripples Nigeria reports that President Tinubu, on Monday, sacked Service Chiefs and announced their replacements.
The National President of the Ohanaeze youths, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, in a statement on Tuesday, said Tinubu had taken a bold step towards national healing as he promised the citizens.
BREAKING: Tinubu sacks service chiefs, IGP
He said: “For eight years, we cried, we shouted on top of our voices that no Igbo man is among the top security echelon of the country but former President Muhammadu Buhari turned deaf ears.
“He made sure that Ndigbo were totally subjugated under his administration. However, just within a few days in power, President Tinubu has demonstrated total readiness to right those wrongs.
Speaking further, Okwu said the appointment of Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla from Enugu State “is a clear testimony to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s desire to reunite the country. The immediate past administration handed over to him a very fragmented country like never before.
“However, Mr President’s actions so far have given hope to Nigerians that good things are ahead. This also came a few days after our own Frank Mba, another proud Igbo son, was promoted from AIG to DIG of police.”
He however urged Ndigbo to give the Tinubu government maximum support, stressing that, “we are certain he has good plans for the country and will carry everyone along.”
