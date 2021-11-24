Ohanaeze Youths warn northern counterparts over Shettima’s comments on Kanu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC), has lampooned the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) and its leadership over a statement by the AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima, opposing any unconditional release for the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

The OYC in a direct reply to its northern counterpart through a statement on Tuesday, said the Arewa youths “ought to intensify efforts on solving attacks of Boko Haram terrorists and bandits ravaging the North, rather than poking its nose into the affairs of Kanu.”

The OYC statement which was signed by its President-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, accused Shettima of playing politics with a very sensitive matter.

“Arewa youths have never given such opposition to the release and reintegration of so-called repentant Boko Haram terrorists but were against the release of Nnamdi Kanu, a freedom fighter,” the statement reads.

“We have consistently made it clear that Kanu is engaging in self-determination, which is recognised under the international law and conventions.

“The Biafra agitation is also undoubtedly being fuelled by the ill-treatment of the Igbo in Nigeria, and till this point, there appears to have been no lessons learnt by those benefiting from this unjust nature of the country.

“This is why the Arewa youths will talk the way they did. One expects that they should be more concerned with the worsening activities of bandits and Boko Haram, than Nnamdi Kanu.”

The statement continued:

“We are also urging the Governors and the South-East caucus of the National Assembly, led by Senator Ike Ekweremadu, not to relent on their own efforts.

“The timely release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should be of utmost concern to every Igbo person, and our political, religious and traditional leaders must unite to accomplish that goal.”

