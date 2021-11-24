Politics
Ohanaeze Youths warn northern counterparts over Shettima’s comments on Kanu
The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC), has lampooned the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) and its leadership over a statement by the AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima, opposing any unconditional release for the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.
The OYC in a direct reply to its northern counterpart through a statement on Tuesday, said the Arewa youths “ought to intensify efforts on solving attacks of Boko Haram terrorists and bandits ravaging the North, rather than poking its nose into the affairs of Kanu.”
The OYC statement which was signed by its President-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, accused Shettima of playing politics with a very sensitive matter.
“Arewa youths have never given such opposition to the release and reintegration of so-called repentant Boko Haram terrorists but were against the release of Nnamdi Kanu, a freedom fighter,” the statement reads.
Read also: Ohanaeze youths ask Nigerian govt to drop charges against IPOB leader, Kanu
“We have consistently made it clear that Kanu is engaging in self-determination, which is recognised under the international law and conventions.
“The Biafra agitation is also undoubtedly being fuelled by the ill-treatment of the Igbo in Nigeria, and till this point, there appears to have been no lessons learnt by those benefiting from this unjust nature of the country.
“This is why the Arewa youths will talk the way they did. One expects that they should be more concerned with the worsening activities of bandits and Boko Haram, than Nnamdi Kanu.”
The statement continued:
“We are also urging the Governors and the South-East caucus of the National Assembly, led by Senator Ike Ekweremadu, not to relent on their own efforts.
“The timely release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should be of utmost concern to every Igbo person, and our political, religious and traditional leaders must unite to accomplish that goal.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....
SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders
The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...
INVESTIGATION: How MDAs violate procurement rules in contract awards
An investigation has uncovered how Nigerian government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have continuously violated procurement rules in awarding contracts,...
INVESTIGATION…Federal roads in South-East remain death traps despite Nigerian govt’s claims
The Federal Government’s denial of allegations of neglect by the South-East governors in critical infrastructure, especially provision of roads, prompted...
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...