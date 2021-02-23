Ohanaeze Ndigbo laments use of force in Orlu by military | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Ohanaeze Ndigbo laments use of force in Orlu by military
The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has lamented the use of what it says is excessive force by the Nigerian military in trying to dislodge operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), from forests in Orlu local government area of Imo State.
The President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, who spoke while visiting the traditional ruler of Amaifeke in Orlu, His Royal Majesty, Eze Dr E. C Okeke, on Monday, frowned at the use of force, intimidation, and violence in the area, adding that if it is allowed to get out of hand, it could lead to a national catastrophe.
Obiozor said those who “preached or preferred military solutions to Nigeria’s problem were equally a threat to Nigeria’s unity as those enemies they were fighting.”
“Nigeria is in a precarious situation and a great caution must be taken by the leadership to avoid events that have the capacity of incrementally aggravating or opening more threats of national crisis,” Obiazor said.
READ ALSO: Orlu residents flee homes as military sacks ESN, take over forest
“The use of the violent method will lead to a synchronised national crisis and ultimate disintegration of Nigeria; this too must be avoided.
“Insecurity in the country is real and should be treated as a matter of national emergency. That is the only way we can get out of this quagmire so that it will not consume us as a nation.”
While reacting to the message by Obiozor, Eze Okeke, who is also the Chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers, thanked God that peace had eventually returned to Orlu.
“It is surprising to people that this crisis is happening in Orsu in Orlu zone. It should have taken place in the bush instead of the town. We don’t want war but peace,” he said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Rohr says Nigeria ‘not ready’ to win World Cup, gives reasons
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is of the opinion that the Nigeria national team lack the readiness to compete for...
Super Falcons hammer Eq. Guinea 9-0 to secure third win in Turkish Women’s Cup
The Super Falcons of Nigeria have secured their third win in three games at the Turkish Women’s Tourney after thrashing...
Ronaldo bags brace, Nwankwo subbed on as Juventus thrash Crotone
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Juventus in their big win over bottom club Crotone in a Serie A encounter in...
Enyimba to face Pirates, Benghazi, Sétif in Confed Cup group
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn in the Group A of the CAF Confederation Cup on...
Napoli confirm Osimhen head injury, say no ‘conclusive result’ after tests
Serie A side Napoli have confirmed that Victor Osimhen sustained a head injury during their league game against Atalanta on...
Latest Tech News
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...