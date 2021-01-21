Ohuabunwa declares 2023 presidential bid

A member of the Presidential Advisory Committee (PAC), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, on Wednesday declared his 2023 presidential bid.

Ohuabunwa, who declared his presidential bid during the inauguration of the newly-formed political group, New Nigeria Movement (NNM) in Abuja, said only an Igbo presidency would end the agitation for the Republic of Biafra by secessionist groups in the South-East.

He said the country was being run in an “opaque manner and urgently needed a redirection for the good of all.”

Ohuabunwa said: “Every Nigerian who wants unity must support power shift. Igbo presidency will stop Biafra agitation which asks for equity, fairness, and freedom; even other agitations will stop. Igbos are for justice and equity.

“We are not coming with anger and recrimination, but with equity; we need to come out and make Nigeria work. God has put it to my heart to come and contest for the office of the president of Nigeria.

“I am making myself available; it must not be me, but an Igbo of character. Ndigbo must present their best. God has given me the motivation and what it takes to lead Nigeria to get a country that works for everybody. It is not about the South-East, it is about Nigeria.”

Ohuabunwa is the current President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN).

