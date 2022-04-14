Business
Oil companies spill 246,000 litres of crude in Q1, 2022 —NOSDRA
Oil and gas companies operating in the Niger Delta spilled 1,545 barrels of crude oil, an equivalent of 246,000 litres, in three months, from January to March 2022.
This is according to data obtained from the National Oil Spill Detection Response Agency, NOSDRA on Thursday.
Although this indicates 52.6 percent less than the 3,262 barrels of crude oil spilled in the corresponding period of 2021, the development reflects the severe impact of environmental pollution on the nation’s economy due to crude oil exploration.
On a company by company basis, the report revealed that Heritage Energy Operational Service Limited recorded the highest spills, with 404.3 barrels of crude oil spilled in 31 incidents; followed by Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, with 404.3 barrels of crude oil spilled in 31 incidents.
Others on the list include Empire energy, with 314.47 barrel of crude oil spilled in one incident; Eroton Exploration and Production Limited spilled 69.57 barrels of crude oil in one incident.
Also, Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC, spilled 49.7 barrels of crude oil in 16 incidents; while Enageed Resource Limited spilled 15 barrels in two incidents.
