Oil marketer accuses Air Peace, Arik, others of strongarming govt into aviation fuel subsidy

The immediate past chairman of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Tunji Oyebanji, has accused airline operators of trying to force the Federal Government to introduce subsidy into the aviation industry.

Oyebanji said the cries of the airline operators over rising cost of operation is a plore to make government control the price of aviation fuel, which could create similar economic problems experienced with the fuel subsidy.

Recall that the airline operators had initially announced that the companies would suspend flight operation from May 9 over rising cost of aviation fuel, known as Jet A1 or Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), which rose from N190 to N700 per litre.

However, Ripples Nigeria reported that the airline companies pulled out of the decision in the final minutes, following some members decision, such as Ibom Air and Dana Air, not to go ahead with the planned suspension.

Airlines involved in the planned suspension were Air Peace, Max Air, Arik Air, Dana Air, Azman Air, United Nigeria Airlines, and Aero Contractors – foreign airlines operating in Nigeria didn’t participate despite buying Jet A1 at the same cost from oil marketers.

Read also :Oil marketers list causes of fuel scarcity, price hike, proffer solutions

In response to the airline operators initial decision to shutdown flights, Oyebanji said on Arise TV, during an interview on Sunday, that it was an attempt to strongarm the government into taking control of the Jet A1 price like that of refined crude, rather than allow the market forces determine the cost.

He questioned why the airline operators didn’t take advantage of the opportunity given to them to import the aviation fuel themselves if they are complaining of the cost they buy it from the current oil & gas importers.

Oyebanji explained that the solution to the rising cost of Jet A1 is for airline operators to increase ticket price to reflect the hike in cost of operation, and allow air passengers pay for it.

“Airline Operators are trying to pressurise government to control prices by fiat. In the alternative, let people pay the appropriate price for airline tickets. Aviation is not a social welfare business. Why are international airlines that we also sell to, not threatening to stop flights?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now