Oil marketer, Brittany-U, rejects NNPC’s claim on importation of adulterated fuel to Nigeria

Oil marketing company, Brittania-U, has denied involvement in the importation and supply of adulterated petroleum products in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, Melee Kyari, had during the week listed Brittania-U, MRS, Conoil and Emadeb consortium as importers of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) containing Methanol above the normal specification.

Kyari, who addressed journalists in Abuja, said the petrol NNPC purchased outside Nigeria and distributed to oil companies met the regulatory standard.

But MRS insisted that the state-owned oil firm brought the contaminated fuel into the country.

Conoil had also denied importing the off-specification fuel.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Brittany-U said its commodity met the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) specification despite having 0.0174 sulphur content instead of 0.05.

The statement read: “In order to clear our company’s name, we have made all the documents available, which clearly exonerated our company from the negative publications making the rounds, all aimed at trying to tarnish our image.

“We wish to state categorically that we never imported off-spec products to Nigeria.”

