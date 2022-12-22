Oil marketers accuse NNPC of lying to Nigerians, say fuel depots are empty

The Secretary, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Abuja-Suleja, Mohammed Shuaibu, has said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited should be blamed for the fuel scarcity plaguing the country.

Shuaibu said the NNPC has failed to make Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, available for retail stations, but telling Nigerians not to panic.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that fuel scarcity had resurfaced in the fourth quarter of 2022, causing queues at filling stations and forcing some retailers to shut down due to unavailability of fuel.

As a result of the shortfall in supply of petrol to filling stations, some retailers have been approaching private depots in order to keep business afloat.

However, the private depot sell fuel at a higher price compared to the petrol sold by the NNPC. This has caused fuel price to rise above N200 per litre at private filling stations, while retail stations owned by NNPC sell below N200.

READ ALSO:NNPC to spend N1tr on road projects

“There’s a shortfall in supply but the NNPCL will be telling you not to panic, and that they have products when we cannot see them. Look at our depots, our tanks are empty.

“No petroleum marketer that used his money or borrowed money from the bank to build and invest in a filling station will lock up his station at the end of the day without any cogent reason,” Shuaibu told Punch in a report on Thursday.Read more

Shuaibu said Suleja and other depots in Abuja are empty, adding, “Any product you see today that comes through the Suleja Depot is by bridging.

“And when you go down south, you’ll be buying from depot owners at a high price. That is why the NNPCL should be held responsible. It should explain why the product is not in circulation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now