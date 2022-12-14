Oil marketers proffer solution to lingering fuel scarcity

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), says it has a solution to the lingering fuel scarcity currently being experienced in the country.

Rising from an extraordinary online workshop for energy reporters held on Monday and Tuesday, MOMAN called for deregulation of petrol pricing and the discontinuation of subsidy to encourage investments and competition in the downstream petroleum subsector.

In a statement after the workshop, the oil marketers said Nigerian institutions have diminished capacity to deal with the current local energy crisis driven by the breakdown in petrol supply and distribution system due to long years of subsidy payment.

In the statement jointly signed by the Chairman of MOMAN, Olumide Adeosun and Executive Secretary, Clement Isong, the oil marketers stated that a “disruption in any part of the supply chain automatically causes ripple effects and results in queues at filling stations.”

Read also:Oil marketers dismiss NNPC’s claim on availability of petrol

The group continued that “Having subsidised PMS for so long, Nigerian institutions now have a diminished capacity to deal with the current local energy crisis. A disruption in any part of the supply chain causes ripple effects and results in queues at stations.

“As a country, we must begin the process of price deregulation to reduce this inefficient subsidy. If the country wishes to implement a subsidy, it must be in areas targeted to help those it should help such as in agriculture and transportation to reduce food price inflation and generate more jobs for Nigerians.

“In tandem, we must find a way to liberalise supply. We must bring transparency and competition into supply to ensure steadier, more efficient supply at optimum prices.

“Imported products must compete with locally refined products to find a meeting point between the need for local refining and competitively low but cost recovered prices for Nigerians for sustainability,” MOMAN stated.

“The lack of investments contribute in no small measure to fuel distribution inefficiencies and high costs. Neither the new refineries nor the refurbished refineries will survive with the refining margins at current pump prices,” it added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now