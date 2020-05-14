Oil price crash forces Katsina govt to slash 2020 budget by N31bn

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Aminu, Thursday confirmed the downward review of the state’s 2020 budget from N244billion to N213billion following the fall in the price of crude oil in the international market.

Masari disclosed this when he received the reviewed budget from the state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Farouk Jobe, at the Government House in Katsina.

The governor, who signed the reversed budget, said the members of the state House of Assembly had deliberated before passing the bill.

He said: “The House also decided to review the budget in view of the issue of COVID-19 pandemic, which had affected the state economically, socially and spiritually.

“In view of this, the members deliberated and passed the bill, which slashed the 2020 appropriation budget from N244 billion to N213 billion representing a difference of N31 billion.

READ ALSO: Atiku attacks Buhari govt over ‘mere’ 0.6% reduction in 2020 budget amid COVID-19 effects

“The budget was reviewed based on the oil benchmark of 30 dollars per barrel as against the pre-review benchmark of 57 dollars per barrel.”

The governor urged stakeholders to redouble their effort in the fight against COVID-19 with a view to curbing the spread among communities in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions