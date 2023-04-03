Business
Oil price rises above $85 after OPEC+ members announce surprise production cut
The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, OPEC+ which includes Saudi Arabia, Iraq and several Gulf states have announced a surprise oil production cut that will exceed one million barrels a day.
The surprise move has helped the price of Brent Crude oil jump by more than $5 a barrel, or 7%, to above $85 as trading began on Monday.
Oil prices soared when Russia invaded Ukraine, but are now back at levels seen before the conflict began.
Saudi Arabia for example has pledge its own 500,000 barrel-a-day supply reduction.
The UAE said it would cut production by 144,000 barrels per day, Kuwait announced a cut of 128,000 barrels per day while Iraq said it would cut output by 211,000 barrels per day and Oman announced a cut of 40,000 barrels per day. Algeria said it would cut its output by 48,000 barrels per day.
Fellow members, including Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Algeria followed suit, while Russia said the production cut it was implementing from March to June would continue until the end of the 2023.
READ ALSO:OPEC data shows Nigeria now 4th oil producing country in Africa
Nigeria a member of the cartel is yet to announce such decision and more likely will not given that it only recently announced rebound in oil production output after months of increase oil stealing.
It would be recalled that Nigeria’s oil production had risen month-on-month, MoM, by 1.9 per cent to 1.258 million barrels per day, mb/d, in January 2023, from 1.235 mb/d recorded in December 2022. The figures excluded Condensate.
The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in its February 2023 Monthly Oil Market Report, MOMR, obtained yesterday, however, indicated that on a year-on-year, YoY, basis, the January output was a massive 10 percent drop from the 1.399 mb/d in January 2022.
The report also showed that Nigeria, beat Angola that produced 1.050 mb/d to become Africa’s leading producer while Equatorial Guinea came last with 55,000 barrels per day during the period. Nigeria’s oil output in January 2023 remained significantly short of the 1.8 million barrels per day allocated to the country by OPEC.
In fact recently at the flag off of oil drilling in Nasarawa state, President Buhari promised that the country targets to raise crude oil production to three million barrels per day (3mbpd) from the current 1.7mbpd.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...