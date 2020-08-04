Oil prices fall as coronavirus cases surge, Bonny Light gains $0.96

‘On the demand side, we had quite encouraging global manufacturing (data) … but there’s still quite a bit of evidence of the oil demand recovery stalling in quite a few markets with a resurgence of COVID-19,’ said Lachlan Shaw, Head of Commodity Research at National Australia Bank (NAB).

Cities from Manila to Melbourne are firming up lockdowns to deal with new cases while Norway has halted cruise ship traffic in the latest European travel alarm.

In a further indication of partial rebound, analysts project U.S. refined product inventories rose last week, according to a preliminary Reuters poll ahead of figures due from the American Petroleum Institute industry group later on Tuesday and the United States government on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks rose by average 600,000 barrels, five analysts estimated. Distillate inventories, including diesel and heating oil, possibly climbed by 800,000 barrels, while oil storage tumbled by 3.3 million barrels in the week to 31st July.

Also, producers in the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting (OPEC) and its allies, a grouping commonly known as OPEC+, are ramping up production in August, adding nearly 1.5 million barrels a day to supply.

Producers in the U.S. are also mulling a restart of shut-in production while inventories approach record highs.