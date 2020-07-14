Oil prices fall over demand worries, planned supply increase; Bonny Light gains 0.32%

California, U.S. most populous state and biggest state economy, was ordered by its governor on Monday to close bars and suspend movie theatres, restaurants, zoos and museums indoor operations over an upsurge in the virus’ spread.

California’s decision is coming on the heels of the latest restoration of a number of restrictions in states like Florida and Texas. Asia and Australia have similarly imposed new limitations.

Read also: Oil prices fall over spike in coronavirus cases, Bonny Light gains 60 cents

Markets are on tenterhooks to receive the decision of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, jointly know as OPEC+ on proposed output cuts.

The Joint Technical Committee of OPEC meets on Tuesday to deliberate on the plan while the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee will hold its own conference Wednesday.

OPEC+ is on course to whittle down its record output cut of 9.7 million barrels per day to 7.7 million between August and December.

The oil market is approaching a symmetry as demand improves, OPEC’s secretary general said on Monday.

China, the world’s biggest oil importer, reached both its daily and monthly highs for imports in June, data showed on Tuesday.

Citibank analysts believed the impending supply increase could impact prices taking into consideration demand uncertainties.

Morgan Stanley said oil demand was unlikely to climb past pre-pandemic levels until late 2021.