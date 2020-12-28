Business Latest

Oil prices near $52 as Trump endorses aid bill, Bonny Light sheds $0.37

December 28, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Trump, whose administration is about to wind down, had initially said he would block the $2.3 trillion aid and spending package. Europe, in the meantime, teed off a large-scale vaccination campaign on Sunday.

Brent crude, the benchmark for Nigeria’s oil grades, climbed by 68 cents or 1.3% to $51.97 a barrel at 11:20 West Africa Time, having reached as high as $52.02 in early trade, wiping off an earlier fall. U.S. Wes Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up by 69 cents or 1.4% at $48.92.

Bonny Light, Nigeria’s flagship oil grade, declined by $0.37 or 0.73% to $50.43 at the previous session. Qua Iboe, another major oil grade, shed 6 cents or 0.12% to close at $51.40 a barrel.

“The signing of the U.S. stimulus bill, with the possibility of an increased size, should put a floor under oil prices in a shortened week,” Jeffrey Halley, analyst at broker OANDA, said.

Oil prices have rebounded from record lows earlier in the year as the pandemic outbreak hobbled demand. Brent rose to $52.48 on 18th December, its highest point since March.

Read also: Oil prices rise as US inventory drops, Bonny Light gains $0.74

Yet, the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus, first detected in the UK and now in other countries, has sparked off movement restrictions, hurting near-term demand and impacting oil prices.

Oil prices are still susceptible to any additional setbacks in plans to curb the virus, Stephen Innes of Axi told Reuters in a note.

Also likely to affect oil prices is a 4th July meeting of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia-led allies, a cartel known as OPEC+. OPEC+ is steadily reducing historic oil supply cuts made this year to strengthen the market.

OPEC is on course to stimulate supply by half a million barrels per day in January in as much as there is no indication of departing from proceeding with the output increase.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */