Oil prices remain steady after Russia’s hint of supply cut extension, Bonny Light gains $1.08

Putin declared on Thursday Russia did not see a reason for major oil producers change a pact on easing global supply, but did not rule out oil cut extension in case market conditions demanded that.

His remarks were the clearest hint so far from Russia, one of biggest oil producers in the world, that it is braced for extending historic output control to meet the fall in demand occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia has joined forces with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in making the cuts to output that are due to be eased by year end.

“Putin is reinforcing that Saudi/Russian unity is firmly intact and that they will continue to keep the oil prices firm,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Yet, an upscale in new coronavirus infections in Europe and the United States will probably limit prices, analysts say, with fresh coronavirus-induced curbs implying more pressure on demand.

Many states in the U.S. reported unprecedented daily surges in infections on Thursday, a proof that the pandemic is spiralling as cooler weather takes hold in several parts of the country.