Oil rises further on prospect of OPEC+ output deal; Bonny Light loses $0.81

“Fundamentally China’s numbers do support why oil prices can keep at these levels,” said Howie Lee, economist at OCBC.

Brent and WTI soared by over 8% last week, spurred by the optimism of a vaccine remedy for COVID-19 and expectation of an output cut by OPEC+ to boost prices next year.

OPEC+ has been has been reducing supply by nearly 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd), achieving 101% level of compliance in October and had planned to up production to 2 million bpd beginning from January.

A ministerial committee of the group that may prescribe reviews of production quotas when all the ministers come together on 30th November and 1st December is due on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, the swift rebound of oil production in Libya, a member of OPEC, to over 1.2 million bpd poses a problem to output cuts, while a reduction in traffic in Europe and the U.S. weakened the possibility of fuel demand recovery this winter.

Analysts at ANZ said “European motorway traffic is down almost 50% in recent weeks in some countries (such as France) as lockdown measures are increased.”