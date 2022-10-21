Oil theft in Nigeria started under Jonathan — Keyamo

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, said on Friday the ruling party was not responsible for the prevalent oil theft in the country.

Keyamo, who featured on a Channels Television Programme, Politics Today, blamed the crime on former President Goodluck Jonathan’s government.

A private security company owned by a former Niger Delta militant, Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, had a few days ago seized a vessel loaded with stolen crude oil in Niger Delta.

READ ALSO: NNPC justifies use of Tompolo in fight against crude oil theft in Niger Delta

When pressed to speak on the rising cases of oil theft in the country, Keyamo argued that the menace started under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)- led administration nine years ago.

He said: “The recent discovery of the pipe that they laid to steal crude oil was established nine years ago. So out of our astuteness and activeness, we just discovered that pipeline now. So, who was in government nine years ago when that pipeline was established?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now