Politics
Oil theft in Nigeria started under Jonathan — Keyamo
The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, said on Friday the ruling party was not responsible for the prevalent oil theft in the country.
Keyamo, who featured on a Channels Television Programme, Politics Today, blamed the crime on former President Goodluck Jonathan’s government.
A private security company owned by a former Niger Delta militant, Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, had a few days ago seized a vessel loaded with stolen crude oil in Niger Delta.
READ ALSO: NNPC justifies use of Tompolo in fight against crude oil theft in Niger Delta
When pressed to speak on the rising cases of oil theft in the country, Keyamo argued that the menace started under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)- led administration nine years ago.
He said: “The recent discovery of the pipe that they laid to steal crude oil was established nine years ago. So out of our astuteness and activeness, we just discovered that pipeline now. So, who was in government nine years ago when that pipeline was established?”
