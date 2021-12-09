OJODU DEATHS: Lagos students charge govt to prohibit daytime movement of articulated vehicles

The National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS) on Thursday implored the state government to ban the movement of articulated vehicles during the daytime to curb accidents and continuous loss of lives.

This was contained in a statement jointly issued by Mr Shasanya Akinola, President of NULASS, and Mr Hassan Abdulsalam, Public Relations Officer of the union.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that an articulated vehicle ran into some pupils of Babs Fafunwa Millennium Junior and Senior School in the Ojodu Berger area of the state, injuring and killing some in the process.

According to the statement, the union expressed sadness at the development, which threw affected families and Lagosians into mourning.

“It is disheartening that we have lost some future leaders of this state and the nation as a result of the articulated vehicle running into students and killing some of them.

“We are in deep mourning as our young and vibrant talents who are on the verge of bringing glory to the state and to the nation were suddenly cut down.

“While we pray for God’s intervention to put a stop to every form of evil in our land, we passionately appeal to the Lagos State government to ban the movement of articulated vehicles in the daytime,’’ the union stated.

Akinlola expressed optimism that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu would give a prompt response to the appeal as part of efforts to end such accidents.

