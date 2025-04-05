Ojulari takes over from Kyari, as NNPCL names new senior management appointments

Newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Bayo Ojulari has officially taken over the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, succeeding Mele Kyari.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 President Bola Tinubu rang some changes at the state oil company appointing Ojulari to replace Kyari, while Ahmadu Musa Kida was named non-executive chairman, replacing Pius Akinyelure.

In a statement on Friday, Olufemi Soneye, NNPC Ltd’’s spokesperson, said Ojulari commended Kyari for his contributions to the growth of NNPC and his service to the nation.

Soneye noted that during the handover ceremony at the NNPC Towers on Friday, the CEO said his management would build on the successes of Kyari.

Ojulari said he would count on Kyari’s support when needed.

“I will be counting on your support; I will need it. I will be coming around to seek your counsel,” he said.

READ ALSO: CNPP demands forensic audit of NNPC under sacked GCEO, Kyari

Meanwhile, the NNPCL also on Friday, announced its new senior management team to complete the recent overhaul of the leadership of the state oil company.

Comprising eight executives, the team will be instrumental in steering the company’s operations with immediate effect.

The key appointments include Rowland Ewubare as Group Chief Operating Officer, Adedapo Segun as Group Chief Financial Officer, and Olalekan Ogunleye as Executive Vice President overseeing Gas, Power, and New Energy.

The formation of this team, confirmed by Soneye marks a significant step in the company’s restructuring efforts.

Other members of the team are: Udy Ntia as Executive Vice President Upstream; Mumuni Dangazau as Executive Vice President Downstream; Sophia Mbakwe as Executive Vice President Business Services; and Adesua Dozie, as Company Secretary & Chief Legal Officer.

According to the statement, all appointments are with immediate effect.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now