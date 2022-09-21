Metro
Okada rider crushed to death in Lagos
A commercial motorcyclist was on Tuesday evening crushed to death by a Toyota Highlander jeep along the Lagos-Badagry expressway.
The Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Badagry, Suleiman Taiwo, confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday.
He said the motorcyclist was trying to make a U-turn when he was crushed by the black SUV which was coming from Lagos.
Taiwo added that the accident occurred at 5:30 p.m., near Smark Shopping Mall along Badagry highway.
He said the driver of the SUV tried to escape from the scene but was apprehended by motorcyclists at the Low-Cost bus stop in Badagry.
READ ALSO: BAN: Police vows to arrest erring okada riders, passengers in Lagos
The FRSC commander said: “The other Okada riders who apprehended the driver, attempted to mob him because he wanted to escape after crushing their colleague.
“They wanted to burn the vehicle and beat the driver, but one of my personnel who spoke Hausa language fluently persuaded them and they released him to the police.
“They said they don’t want the remains of the Okada rider to be taken to General Hospital in Badagry because his burial will be delayed.
“Consequently, his body was released to Hausa community in Ibereko and he was buried according to Muslim rites.”
Taiwo appealed to motorists plying the expressway to be careful on the road.
