 Okei-Odumakin urges police to probe death of 14-year-old girl at Lagos rally | Ripples Nigeria
News

Okei-Odumakin urges police to probe death of 14-year-old girl at Lagos rally

Published

37 mins ago

on

The President of Campaign for Democracy, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, has charged the Nigeria Police Force to commence an investigation into the death of a 14-year- girl, Jumoke Oyeleke, during Saturday’s Yoruba Nation rally at Ojota area of Lagos State.

The girl was allegedly killed by a stray bullet when policemen fired gunshots to disperse the crowd that gathered at Gani Fawehinmi’s Freedom Park, venue of the rally.

Until her death, the girl was a sales apprentice at an ice cream shop along the Ikorodu Road in Lagos.

However, the Lagos State Police Command had dismissed reports that the late Jumoke was killed by a stray bullet fired by one of its operatives.

The command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who reacted to the report in a statement, said police personnel deployed to the venue of the rally did not fire live bullets at the scene.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt to probe death of 14-year-old sales apprentice at Yoruba nation rally

In a statement she personally signed in Lagos on Sunday, Okei-Odumakin also called for the unconditional release of all those arrested at the Lagos rally.

She said: “We are a country under the law and fundamental rights must be respected. The Constitution that gives the government its powers also accords the people their rights and privileges.

“It is not acceptable for the government to claim its own powers under the constitution while abridging those of the people freely given under the same constitution.”

The rights activist, however, urged Nigerians to stop destroying public facilities and support law enforcement officers in carrying out their legitimate duties.

Okei-Odumakin advised the government to tackle the insecurity ravaging the country.

Opinions

