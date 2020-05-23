Okocha rated most talented African player ever by Senegalese legend, Diouf

Former Nigeria international, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has been rated as the most talented player that Africa has ever produced.

This was according to fellow continental legend and ex-Senegal star, El-Hadji Diouf.

Okocha had a beautiful career and has not stopped getting accolades from football stakeholders across the world, even though he never won any major personal Laurel.

The former Bolton Wanderers and PSG star was part of the Super Eagles side that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, and of Nigeria’s U-23 side that won the gold medal in the football event of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

“Today I respect what they [Drogba and Eto’o] have achieved in football and I

will always defend them,” Diouf told RSI.

“The most talented of African footballers, who have played the game on the continent, since I was born, is Jay Jay Okocha.

“To be talented doesn’t necessarily mean that you are the best or have won

the most titles in your career, we’ll always have people who will win more

trophies and I respect that.

“He is the most talented player that I have ever seen. He did not win as many

trophies as the others, he did not win the Golden Ball but no one can argue

that he is the most talented African footballer of all times.”

Jay-jay retired from professional football in 2008, and has since been appearing as a live television analyst during tournaments.

The 46-year-old had in 2015 expressed his interest in becoming president of the Nigeria Football Federation; and he is vigorously pursuing it.

