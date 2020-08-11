Okocha, Ronaldinho named in France Football’s PSG team of the decade

Former Nigeria International, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha and Brazil legend, Ronaldinho made Paris Saint-Germain’s team of the decade – from 2000 to 2010.

Both players made their mark together at the French topflight side in 2001, although Okocha had been at the club about three years prior.

The list was compiled by French weekly magazine, France Football.

“…To support him, the magician from Enugu. Only two seasons in the 2000s but his dribbles and arabesques still resonate in Paris. Jay-Jay Okocha of course!,” France Football wrote.

Read Also: Okocha rated most talented African player ever by Senegalese legend, Diouf

Okocha joined the French capital club in 1998 from Turkish club Fenerbahce for £14 million, making him the most expensive African player at the time.

After 12 goals and 84 appearances for PSG, and winning the French Super Cup (1998) and UEFA Inter Toto Cup (2001), the Super Eagles star left for Bolton Wanderers in 2002.

Okocha made 73 appearances for Nigeria between 1993–2006, scoring 14 goals, winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2004 and a gold medal at Atlanta ’96 Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, Ronaldinho signed for PSG in 2001, made 55 appearances and scored 17 goals, before leaving for Barcelona in 2003, where he won the LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League.

It was during his time at Barcelona that Ronaldonho was voted FIFA Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005.

Join the conversation

Opinions