Business
Okonjo-Iweala lists four issues to tackle in her first 100 days as WTO DG
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the newly appointed Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has revealed four issues she intends to tackle and things she hopes to achieve within her first 100 days as WTO DG.
Okonjo-Iweala said her targets include a successful Ministerial Conference (MC12) that’s meant to meet at least once every two years. Her achievement within 100 days is dependent on the successful meet of the MC12.
According to Okonjo-Iweala, her targets are low hanging fruits that are within reach, such as the completion of Fisheries subsidy negotiations, which she said has been dwelled on far too long.
She made this known during her virtual press conference on Monday, following her appointment as WTO DG. Okonjo-Iweala said sealing an agreement on Fisheries subsidy negotiations is vital to global economy.
“Fisheries subsidy negotiations, I think there’s a very strong chance to complete it, which has been going on for 20years. It is far too long, we need to be accountable to end these negotiations, and end them well. Because they are very important for the world. It means sustainability for our fisheries in our ocean.”
She also mentioned ensuring a work programme for dispute settlement mechanism that would solve dispute among 164 members of WTO, and revealed that she will push her ideas to MC12.
“I’m trying to set forward a part way, a work programme, a set of reforms that can be agreed and pushed forward at MC12.” Okonjo-Iweala said, adding separately that, “I’m not saying solving it, just agreeing a work programme.”
Also on her to-do list for the first 100 days is finding a lasting solution to COVID-19 and other future pandemic in order not to be unprepared for the next breakout virus, “Working on solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic, a longer term framework in response to pandemic.
“And I think WTO should get to work with other international organisations like WHO, Gavel, Sapy, even the World Bank and IMF, and all those multilaterals, to try to set the rules, so that next time, we don’t spend time to try to figure out how to respond.”
Okonjo-Iweala said she will also look into digital economy and ecommerce negotiations, “The digital economy and ecommerce negotiations are very dear to my heart.
“Reason is that I just see the blossoming of SMEs using online platforms to trade and improve their life, so I want us to see if we can make progress in that area.” Okonjo-Iweala said during the conference monitored by Ripples Nigeria.
By Fakoyejo Olalekan….
Business
Buhari’s economic advisory team member counsels CBN on ways to reduce rising inflation
Bismarck Rewane, a member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic advisory team, has advised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on steps to take to temper the rising inflation, which hit its worst since April 2017.
Rewane said there’s need for a change in direction as things will continue to be worse before it gets better, adding, that the CBN, as the monetary policy authority, should ensure Nigeria floods the market with more oil than its pumping.
According to Rewane, increasing the level of oil output and raising the interest rate will temper the continuous hike in inflation rate, which now sits at 16.47% in January against the 15.7% in December.
He said the situation will get better along the way.
“Basically, what the Central Bank has to do, because they are the Monetary policy authority, is to ensure two things, one, increase the volume of oil put in the market, and two, begin to increase interest rate across the board.
So when you do that, you actually increase the marginal propensity to save, and also, you begin yo reduce the marginal propensity to consume and it begins to temper inflation.
“So those are the factors. There’s no silver bullet that is going to solve the inflation saga at this point.” Rewane said during an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday.
The Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, said Nigeria’s economy will experience slow growth when the gross domestic product for first quarter is released by month end.
He explained that going forward, there will be some improve as the CBN has been putting in some work, by devaluing the naira gradually, amongst other things, but that won’t slow down in purchasing power.
“We are going to see some increase in interest rate, a slow down in consumer spending, also the central bank allowed the I&E window rate to drop to N409-N410; so essentially, the exchange rate has devalued to about 4% in the last two weeks, and the parallel market has appreciated all the way to N472.
“So in all fairness, the Central Bank has begin to do the right thing in terms of exchange rate flexibility, pushing interest rate in the right direction, and beginning to maintain some stability as far as price level is concerned.” Rewane said.
While addressing the issues that contributed to the rise in inflation, Rewane said there are several factors, “money supply growth, Federal Government borrowing from the Central Bank, the exchange rate, supply shocks and other disruption to the supply chain are going to have an impact.
“And then the planting citizen come in, seasonally, there will be shortages – these are expected.” Rewane opined.
Business
Nigeria to set new trade policy amid Okonjo-Iweala reign as WTO DG
The Nigerian government is in the process of setting a new trade policy that would decide the country’s trade relations with African countries and global economies, as the Federal Government plans to take advantage of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s emergence as Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO).
It was gathered that Nigeria’s current trade policy used in the business community is about to expire, hence, the need for a new trade policy to shore up the country’s position in global trade.
According to Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, AdeniyI Adebayo, his ministry is drafting a new policy that should be concluded months from now when the Federal Executive Council (FEC) give their approval.
“The trade policy Nigeria has been operating is about to expire, and we are in the process of putting in place a new trade policy, which is being worked on at the moment.
“We are hopeful within the next few months, we would be able to take it to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval. And that’s what we would be working on for the next few years.” Adebayo said during Arise TV interview on Monday.
He said the trade policy is vital as Nigeria had outgrown the African market and plans to play on global stage with Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Director-General. Okonjo-Iweala had been confirmed as WTO DG on Monday, following a long breakdown in the selection process.
“Now that we have one of us as the DG of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Nigeria’s ambition is to play on the world stage. We are outgrowing Africa – we want to play with the biggest in the world.” Adebayo said.
Business
Cyber criminals stole N5.20bn from Nigerian banks customers in 9 months
On the back of rising electronic transactions, bank customers recorded a loss of N5.20 billion between January and September 2020 in 41,979 fraud-related incidences representing 91 percent success out of the total 46,126 fraud attempts.
This is according to data at the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) shown in its latest report titled Fraud in the Nigerian Financial Services.
The data also showed N203.357 million were partially lost by customers in 984 fraud attempts while 3,163 fraud attempts were repelled that could have resulted in the loss of N380.159 million.
A breakdown of how the frauds were perpetrated in 2020, shows majority of the fraud was done via the web representing 47 percent, Mobile transaction 36 percent, Automatic Teller Machine 9 percent while internet banking 1 percent.
On year on year growth, Mobile channel rose by 330 percent, while Web and Point of Sales channels fraud activities increased by 173 percent and 215 percent respectively from 2019 to 2020.
During the first 9 months of 2020, July represented the biggest loss for customers, as over 7,000 fraud cases were recorded.
January and March followed behind with over 5,000 fraud attempts in olumes.
On the technique applied to defraud bank customers in 2020, NIBSS revealed that Social engineering remains one of the principal ways in which fraudulent activities are attempted.
Social engineering is a way of manipulating a victim into giving away sensitive information.
NIBBS disclosed that 56 percent of fraud techniques were Social engineering, followed by phone theft, card theft and fake assistant representing 6 percent.
PIN compromise was 3 percent of the total fraud activities, Robbery 2 percent, Lack of 2FA 1.9 percent, missing lost card 1 percent, card phone theft 1 percent.
By David Ibemere…
