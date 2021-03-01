Okonjo-Iweala resumes office as WTO Director-General (Photos) | Ripples Nigeria

Newly elected Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Monday resumes work at the institution.

She was received at WTO’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland by officials of the trade body and a few journalists on her first day as the global organization’s director.

Mrs Okonjo-Iweala who is the first woman, the first African and also the first Nigerian to to emerge as DG of the WTO, was confirmed for the job on February 15, 2021, after the US government gave its nod.

