Okonjo-Iweala tasks Nigerian govt on #BringBackOurBoys

A former Nigerian Finance Minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Tuesday, called on the Federal Government to do everything possible to bring back the over 300 students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State who were abducted by gunmen last Friday.

Okonjo-Iweala, who is the top contender for the post of Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), contended that those using the children as pawns must be held accountable.

The former minister made the call on her Twitter handle on Tuesday night, using the hashtag, #BringBackOurBoys.

She tweeted: “The abduction of more than 300 schoolboys in Katsina is heartbreaking. What a recurring nightmare. My heart goes out to the families of the missing boys. The authorities must do all possible to #BringBackOurBoys! Those using our children as pawns must be held accountable!”

It would be recalled that the popular hashtag #BringBackOurGirls assumed worldwide popularity after the abduction of 200 girls from the Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno, making it at that time and for a long time in 2014 one of the most popular hashtags on Twitter.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that gunmen, suspected to be bandits, stormed the school on Friday night and abducted the students.

The abduction took place hours after President Muhammadu Buhari arrived the state on Friday for a week long private visit.

The dreaded Boko Haram insurgent group however claimed responsibility for the attack and abduction on Tuesday.

