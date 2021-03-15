Okonjo-Iweala thanks Buhari, Nigerian youths for support during WTO’s race | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Okonjo-Iweala thanks Buhari, Nigerian youths for support during WTO’s race
The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Monday, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerian youths for supporting her candidacy during the agency’s selection process.
The Nigerian former Minister of Finance emerged as the WTO chief last month and assumed office on March 1.
Okonjo-Iweala, who addressed State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said she was in the seat of power on a thank-you visit to the President for his tremendous support when she was campaigning for the WTO’s top job.
She said: “I felt I had to come to Nigeria first to say thank you to the President for his nomination and his support throughout the campaign, when he signed so many letters, talked to so many Heads of State to make it happened.
READ ALSO: Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment as WTO’s chief brings honour to Nigeria – Buhari
“I also came to show appreciation to the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, who was so instrumental in making sure that I was encouraged to stick to the campaigns and he also worked very hard with the various Heads of State to support my nomination.’’
The WTO chief said Nigerian youths gave her an overwhelming support that encouraged her to go on with the race.
Okonjo-Iweala added: “I couldn’t have done it without all these but I want to say a special thank you to young people in Nigeria. Honestly, they sent so much encouragement, day after day they were on social media sending encouraging messages, doing videos and so many things I didn’t even think about, to encourage me with the campaign.
“So, to the young people of Nigeria, I say thank you and I hope that this will show you that anyone of you can make it and also make the country proud.’’
The ex-minister she was in Nigeria is to look into ways in which the organisation can help the country improve its economy.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Liverpool’s top-four hopes rekindled after slim win at Wolves
Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday...
Messi nets brace, equals Xavi’s record as Barca thrash Huesca to go second
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed bottom club Huesca 4-1 in a La Liga clash at Camp Nou on...
Hearn says two-fight deal agreed for Joshua vs Fury heavyweight showdown
Boxing Promoter, Eddie Hearn has revealed that a two-fight deal has been signed by both parties for the heavyweight showdown...
Family homes of two PSG players burgled during match
The family homes of two Paris Saint-Germain players, Angel di Maria and Marquinhos were burgled on Sunday during a game....
Ronaldo speaks on 770 career goals and ‘ever-lasting admiration’ for Pele
Cristiano Ronaldo has sung the praises of Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, simply known as Pele, after surpassing...
Latest Tech News
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...