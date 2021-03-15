Okonjo-Iweala thanks Buhari, Nigerian youths for support during WTO’s race | Ripples Nigeria

The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Monday, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerian youths for supporting her candidacy during the agency’s selection process.

The Nigerian former Minister of Finance emerged as the WTO chief last month and assumed office on March 1.

Okonjo-Iweala, who addressed State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said she was in the seat of power on a thank-you visit to the President for his tremendous support when she was campaigning for the WTO’s top job.

She said: “I felt I had to come to Nigeria first to say thank you to the President for his nomination and his support throughout the campaign, when he signed so many letters, talked to so many Heads of State to make it happened.

“I also came to show appreciation to the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, who was so instrumental in making sure that I was encouraged to stick to the campaigns and he also worked very hard with the various Heads of State to support my nomination.’’

The WTO chief said Nigerian youths gave her an overwhelming support that encouraged her to go on with the race.

Okonjo-Iweala added: “I couldn’t have done it without all these but I want to say a special thank you to young people in Nigeria. Honestly, they sent so much encouragement, day after day they were on social media sending encouraging messages, doing videos and so many things I didn’t even think about, to encourage me with the campaign.

“So, to the young people of Nigeria, I say thank you and I hope that this will show you that anyone of you can make it and also make the country proud.’’

The ex-minister she was in Nigeria is to look into ways in which the organisation can help the country improve its economy.

