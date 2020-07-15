Latest Politics

Okonjo-Iweala to appear before WTO screening panel today

July 15, 2020
Stop spreading fake news on social media in my name, Okonjo-Iweala warns
By Ripples Nigeria

Former Minister Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and her seven other contenders vying for the position of the Director-General of the World Trade Organization will appear before the screening panel today.

The candidates inlcude South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee; Kenya’s former foreign minister Amina Mohamed; Mexico’s former WTO deputy Director-General Jesus Seade Kuri; Egyptian former diplomat Hamid Mamdouh; and former Moldovan foreign minister Tudor Ulianovsch.

Mrs Okonjo-Iweala alongside the others will be sharing their visions for the organization.

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, the House of Representatives endorsed her candidacy on Tuesday.

